Jane Fonda Says ‘We Need A Wall’ To Keep ‘The White House Away From The Mueller Investigation’

Jane Fonda agreed that “we need a wall” Wednesday night during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” But the one she thinks needs to be built is not along the southern U.S. border, but around the “White House” to keep it away from the “Mueller investigation.”

“Every single citizen of the United States, we need a wall. No, we do,” the 81-year-old actress declared. (RELATED: Feminist Jane Fonda Wants To Work With Quentin Tarantino: ‘Would You Put In A Good Word For Me?’)

WATCH:

“We need a wall of every single citizen in the United States, a good wall that keeps the White House away from the [Robert] Mueller investigation,” she added. “No we have to keep the Mueller investigation.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Fires Back At Jane Fonda Over Plastic Surgery-ghazi [VIDEO])

The host admitted that at first her comments made him “nervous for a second.”

“And we have every single right to know what the results of that investigation is,” the “9 to 5” star added. “And if there’s some law that gives someone the right to edit the results, we have to change the law.” (RELATED: Jane Fonda ‘So Disappointed’ With Justin Trudeau)

“Yes, if we have to,” Kimmel responded.

“And we have to do everything we can do,” Fonda explained. “Could you imagine that they’re trying to keep us from knowing who the person is that’s running the country?”

The “Grace and Frankie” star then called for people to start striking, boycotting, marching and writing “your congressmen.”

“A Republican in the Justice Department recently said ‘Now is the time’ and he’s conservative, ‘for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country,” Fonda shared. “I don’t care what party we are. And can I say one more thing — we can never again elect a leader who pits us against each other, you know. When this is over, we have to come together, all of us. I don’t care what party you belong to.”

Fonda has been spoken out many times against President Donald Trump and his policies during his presidency. Most recently, the actress encouraged people to vote in the midterms because the U.S. is in an “existential crisis.”