Jerry Jones Talks Head Coaching Situation For The Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had some strange comments about Jason Garrett and the head coaching position.

Jones said the following on 105.3 The Fan Thursday when discussing the head coaching position, according to ProFootballTalk:

Why would I put some kind of statement out that says this is what we’re going to do when we might have an opportunity here next week? This is the time when these things are thought about. This is the time when they are chewed on. This is when you may see an opportunity next week that you didn’t know existed this week in the area of personnel or in the area of coaching. And I’m not trying to be cute here. I’m just saying that one of the advantages that we have is that we can operate with that kind of flexibility.

What the hell is Jones talking about here? He’s essentially babbling and just not making any sense at all. What a bunch of bizarre comments.

I also imagine Garrett can’t be too pleased hearing these comments. From how I’m reading into these comments, it almost sounds like Jones is just keeping the door open in case he can find a better coach.

Again, I would be pissed hearing these comments if I were currently the head coach. It sounds like they’re just waiting to make a change, but haven’t found the option yet.

It was just the other day we heard reports and speculation about Garrett getting a fat extension. Apparently, that might not be the case at all. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Will Reportedly Give Head Coach Jason Garrett A ‘Long-Term Extension’)

If it were, I don’t think Jones would be out here making comments like the ones above. It just doesn’t make sense.

What a weird turn of events down in Dallas. I didn’t realize we were on a coaching watch there, but I guess we are. Man your stations! Battle might be imminent.

