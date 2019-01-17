The Hill’s Joe Concha And Former Fox Analyst Lis Wiehl To Host New Radio Show

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha and former Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl will host a new radio show on 710 WOR, The Voice of New York, according to a Thursday press release.

“WOR Tonight with Joe Concha & Lis Wiehl” will premiere Feb. 4 and will air weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, following the hit radio shows of conservative powerhouses Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity.

“The New York area is known for its diversity and 710 WOR will be able to offer listeners just that each night with a unique mix of issues,” said Tom Cuddy, 710 WOR Program Director. “Joe and Lis come from different sides of the political spectrum, which should make things quite interesting and unpredictable.”

Concha reports on media for The Hill and is also a frequent guest on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, as well as numerous radio programs throughout the country. He has been a guest on Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity’s radio programs and has guest hosted WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall.”

“Our show will obviously talk politics, but we’re also going to offer up the kind of news and views that people deal with every day,” said Concha. “We want to tell stories people can relate to as well as empathize with and hope to make you laugh a few times in the process.” (RELATED: Media Reporter For ‘The Hill’ Shames CNN On Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Wiehl is a New York Times best-selling author, served as a legal analyst on Fox News Channel for 15 years, and was the Deputy Chief Investigative Counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Wiehl said about the show, “You’ll get hard news shared by two people who are news veterans and experts in the fields of law and media. Plus, you’ll get ‘water cooler’ news delivered to you by two hosts who are parents, taxpayers, pet owners and pop culture enthusiasts.” Notably, Wiehl received a $32 million settlement from former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly last year over sexual harassment allegations. Concha and Wiehl’s show can be streamed across the country via the iHeartRadio app.

