Kevin Costner Turns 64-Years-Old

American legend Kevin Costner turned 64-years-old Friday.

Now, I don’t usually pour a ton of admiration on celebrities. There are a million different sites out there for that if that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that Costner is one hell of a great actor.

Specifically, his role as John Dutton on “Yellowstone” is one of the coolest acting jobs that I’ve ever seen. Costner lights up the screen in the Paramount Network show, which is why we’re here right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jan 11, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Yes, we’re going to celebrate Costner’s birthday on this site with reminding everybody just how great “Yellowstone” is as a show. Don’t be surprised. You all know how much I love it. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

You are an absolute fool if you’re not watching Costner as the head of the Dutton family, essentially running Montana.

It’s got everything we love. It’s got action, it’s got suspense, it’s all about loyalty, it’s about redemption and the dialogue at times is downright incredible.

Is it Costner’s greatest acting performance ever? I can’t say for sure, but I’m willing to have that discussion.

View this post on Instagram “I know what you need.” #Yellowstone A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

So, happy birthday to our guy Costner. He’s 64 and still just absolutely crushing life right now. You can’t ask for much more than that.

P.S.: “Field of Dreams” was pretty damn good too.