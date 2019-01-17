Watch These Characters Read Pelosi And Trump’s Heated Letter Exchange

President Donald Trump canceled Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s overseas flight Thursday in apparent retaliation for her refusal to invite him to the State of the Union address.

Pelosi sent the letter Wednesday, suggesting “another suitable date after government has re-opened.”

Here to bring the tension to life is The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Vince Shkreli reenacting Trump and Pelosi’s heated exchange of letters, with puppets no less.

A special furry guest subs as the president, and then we cut to Pelosi’s letter that prompted Trump’s response.

