Memphis Grizzlies Forward JaMychal Green Throws Down Insane Dunk Against The Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green threw down a dunk for the ages Wednesday night in a 111-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green came crashing down the lane before he elevated over his defender for an absolutely disgusting dunk.

There are awesome dunks, and then there are slams that murder the souls of people. This one from Green is in the second category. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 DunkAgainst Clemson)

JaMychal Green. That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/adDptlOWzq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 17, 2019

That was just brutal. Absolutely brutal for everybody wearing a Milwaukee uniform. You might as well just pack up your bags and walk right off the court after giving up a dunk like that.

How many times do I need to preach to everybody that you can’t let people dunk like that.

Either get out of the way or tackle them. Don’t just stand there so you get put on a poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JaMychal Green (@roadtoriches_0) on Dec 7, 2018 at 8:19pm PST

Major props to Green for the insane dunk and shame on everybody on the Bucks coaching staff for not teaching how to properly defend against a dunk.

This isn’t incredibly hard stuff. It’s lessons that should be taught on day one.

