Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Talks About Playing In The Cold Weather Against The Chiefs

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a glorious quote about playing in the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As everybody already knows, the weather is expected to be extremely frigid when the Chiefs and Patriots take the field Sunday. Don’t expect that to make Belichick and company nervous. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Releases Hype Video Featuring 50 Cent Song)

“Love to play in a championship game. Schedule it wherever you want. We’ll be there,” Belichick told the media Wednesday when discussing playing in the cold weather.

Here is a live look at my reaction to that comment from the legendary coach:

I don’t care if you love the Patriots or not. That quote is amazing. I want to print that out and hang it above my desk. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Schedule the game on Mars if it’s necessary. The Patriots will strap into rockets and show up on time.

The question now is whether or not the Chiefs should even bother taking the field. If Belichick is giving out heaters like this quote to the media, you know he’s ready to roll against Kansas City.

Plus, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, there’s nothing better than a great football game in cold weather. It’s the stuff that turns a normal game into the stuff of legends.

Patriots vs. Chiefs is going to be required viewing Sunday, and I can’t wait.

