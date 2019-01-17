This Latest Rumor About Rihanna Could Expand Her Empire Even More

Rihanna has her eyes set on world domination, at least in the beauty and fashion industry.

The “Love On The Brain,” singer, 30, already owns an incredibly successful cosmetics brand, lingerie line, and ath-leisure collaboration with Puma, but she’s not stopping yet. She also may be starting a luxury clothing line in the near future, but it’s not going to come cheap. (RELATED: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Suing Her Own Father)

According to WWD, the fashion icon is in talks with LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), which is the company that owns high-brow labels like Dior, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy, to begin a partnership of her own with the luxury brand powerhouse. The transition would be a seamless one, as Rihanna was chosen to be the face of Dior in 2015.

The collaboration, however, would be the first brand name launched from “scratch” since 1987. No small feat in the fashion industry.

But Rihanna is no stranger to starting up her own line. The pop star, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, owns Fenty Beauty, a wildly successful makeup line that did no less than $100 million in sales during its first 40 days on the market. She also started Fenty x Savage, a lingerie line, and Fenty x Puma, an athletic collaboration with Puma.

And while discussions with LVMH are still likely in their infancy, Rihanna caused something of an internet firestorm when she was spotted out in New York City wearing glasses with the word “Fenty” etched on the side.

We’re going to have to wait and see what comes of these talks, but you can bet if this materializes, Rihanna won’t disappoint.

