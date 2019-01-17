Texas Quarterback Shane Buechele Is Considering Leaving, Is In The Transfer Portal

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele is taking a hard look at leaving the program.

According to Brett McMurphy, Buechele was in the transfer portal as of Thursday morning.

Texas QB Shane Buechele is in the transfer portal, source told @WatchStadium. @AnwarRichardson 1st reported Buechele informed Texas he wanted to transfer — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 17, 2019

I can tell you this for sure right now. Buechele will have plenty of suitors if he decides that he does indeed want to leave the Longhorns, which I’m sure he actually does.

Sam Ehlinger has a lock on that starting job, and he’s not going anywhere. That means Buechele isn’t playing if there isn’t an injury or he can just transfer. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)

Clearly, he’s looking at the latter.

Make no mistake about it. Buechele can absolutely spin it. He just can’t throw it as well as Ehlinger.

He shouldn’t be embarrassed by that. Most players in America can’t throw as well as the Longhorns starter.

I still have no doubt Buechele will have plenty of major programs gunning for him, and he could start for a lot of teams. It just would appear that his time with Texas is over.

It should be interesting to see where he lands. Again, there will be no shortage of teams that extend him an offer.