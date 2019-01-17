Tom Marino To Resign From Congress

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino announced Thursday he’s resigning from Congress after eight years in the House.

Marino, who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, said he will join the private sector and leave Congress after over 20 years of public service. Marino will not serve the rest of his term, which will force Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to schedule a special election.

“Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation,” Marino said in a statement. “I want to thank the people of the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania for the faith they have placed in me to represent them in Congress. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he continued.

The Pennsylvania Republican was not only one of Trump’s earliest supporters in Pennsylvania, he also was a top choice director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy in 2017. (RELATED: Rep. Tom Marino Weighs In On Why Trump Was His Top Pick [VIDEO])

Marino did not specify where he would be going to work, but his last day in Congress is Jan. 23.

