Trans Woman Who Cursed Out GameStop Employee In Viral Video: “I Would Do It 100,000 Times Again”

Tiffany Moore, the transgender woman who yelled at a GameStop employee for allegedly misgendering her in a viral video, has told KOB4 that she is not apologetic for her behavior in the encounter and that “I wouldn’t change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again.”

In the interview, Moore claims that she lost her temper when the GameStop cashier called her “sir,” a pronoun with which she does not identify.

“I was so angry at that point because, literally, five or six times he had called me sir. He got me so fuming angry and I was cussing. What’s really sad is it’s bringing so many bigots out of the woodwork,” Moore continued. (RELATED: Police Say 2 Women Exposed Themselves To Transgender Patron In Bar Bathroom, Will Be Charged With Kidnapping)

When asked about her outburst and how she handled the situation, Moore replied that she had no regrets about her behavior. “Yeah, I could have reacted a whole lot better,” she admitted. “But you know what, I look back at it and if I could, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again. I would kick over that display 100,000 times again. Because my actions were justified. I mean, it was blatant and malicious hate. It was blatant and malicious misgendering.” (RELATED: Transgender Women Threatens To ‘Take It Outside’ When GameStop Employee Uses The Word ‘Sir’)

KOB4 reached out to GameStop for a statement on the incident. GameStop responded:

GameStop prides itself on having a very diverse workforce, many of whom are members of the transgender community. We proudly support and serve everyone who enters our stores regardless of gender or gender expression. The incident that occurred between Tiffany Moore and our GameStop associate was unfortunate. We believe our associate acted professionally after mis-speaking by apologizing and remaining calm to de-escalate the situation. Like other corporations committed to inclusiveness, we are continually learning. This incident reminds us to continue pursuing efforts to ensure GameStop remains a diverse, inclusive culture that celebrates every person’s unique value.

According to KOB4, Moore is a local rapper in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who writes her own music. Moore says she has written rap music to get her message out about the transgender community, and is planning to make a music video soon.