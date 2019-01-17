Report: Video Catches Man Beating Christian Bloody Outside Abortion Clinic

Graphic video footage published Wednesday on Twitter appears to have captured a man assaulting a Christian pro-life advocate outside of a Fort Worth, Tex. abortion clinic last Friday.

Ryan Roberts is the founder of the “Abortion Clinic LIVE” and has been demonstrating outside of the Whole Woman’s Health center since June 2018, according to faithwire.com. Roberts has been convalescing at home from the facial injuries since the apparent attack.

I was assaulted outside of an abortion clinic after telling a man Jesus loved him. But, what happened to the babies in that clinic was FAR WORSE and BLOODIER than what that man did to my face. pic.twitter.com/EjKAe05QnI — RYAN ROBERTS (@ryanrobertsRR) January 17, 2019

Fort Worth pastor Mark Dickson of Sovereign LOVE Church was reportedly standing beside Roberts when the incident took place. He told Faithwire that pro-life activists face a lot of hostility during the day.

“Those of us who stand on the sidewalks of abortion clinics and who reach out on a regular basis go through a lot,” said Dickson. “Not everyone likes what we say and not everyone likes what we do. Sometimes we see them respond violently.” (RELATED: Man Attacks Pro-Life Activists While Shouting He Is ‘Not Violent’)

Democrats in the House of Representatives, flush with the majority they achieved during last November’s midterm elections, have been pushing abortion legislation this month: they want to restore funding for overseas abortions and overturn the Hyde Amendment that prohibits taxpayer funding for most of such procedures. (RELATED: Feminist Professor Who Attacked Pro-Life Protesters Now Hit With Civil Lawsuit)

Roberts told Faithwire that the man suspected of beating him claims to be a Christian.

“Of all the people who I thought would assault me out here it was not that guy,” Roberts said. “That guy had Jesus stickers all over his truck. It was crazy.”

Despite the presumed pain, Roberts was philosophical about what happened.

Although I was attacked, it was worth it because earlier that day one woman heard me sharing the message of Jesus and decided to not have an abortion anymore and prayed with me. — RYAN ROBERTS (@ryanrobertsRR) January 17, 2019

