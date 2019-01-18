Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey Gets One Final Salute As He’s Laid To Rest At Arlington National Cemetery

Gunnery Sgt. Ronald Lee Ermey received his final salute Friday from family and other members of the U.S. Marines when he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ermey, who died last April at age 74 from complications of pneumonia, was interned with full military honors that included a firing squad and the presentation of the American flag. He was cremated with his remains now residing at the famous cemetery.

The “Full Metal Jacket” star spent 11 years serving with the Marines before he turned his talents into a career in Hollywood with such great movies as “Mail Call,” “Seven” and “Saving Silverman,” just to name a few. (RELATED: Check Out R. Lee Ermey’s Memorable Movie Moments [VIDEO])

“Just now, Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey was laid to rest @ArlingtonNatl. A Vietnam veteran, Ermey’s most memorable role was playing Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s Vietnam War film “Full Metal Jacket”. Semper Fi, Gunny,” the U.S. Marines official account tweeted, along with pictures from the day’s ceremony.

Hours before the ceremony, Donald Trump Jr. posted a handful of pictures of the “Toy Story” star on Instagram over the years. (RELATED: Famed Hollywood Drill Instructor: ‘I Was Blackballed By Liberals’ For Being Conservative [VIDEO])

“For everyone who knew and loved my good friend R. Lee Ermey (THE GUNNY), he will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery at 10:00 am, January 18th (tomorrow). Please attend if you’re in the area and render him one final salute. He loved you all. #gunny #marine #marines #semperfi,” Trump Jr. captioned his post.