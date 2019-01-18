Auburn’s Football Team Schedules Akron In 2021

Auburn’s football team will play Akron in 2021.

Brett McMurphy announced the news Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Auburn adds 2021 home game w/Akron — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 17, 2019

What an incredible decision by Auburn! Way to really challenge yourself before starting on the cupcake that is the SEC conference schedule.

Bravo, Auburn, bravo!

Wisconsin, Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten are out here scheduling the titans of football to beef up our schedules, and Auburn is scheduling Akron.

What an absolute joke. Then, if Auburn goes 9-3 or 10-2 next season, people will honestly argue how elite they are. Give me a break. (RELATED: SEC Football Fans Meltdown When Their Lack Of High Expectations Is Pointed Out. You Hate To See It!)

The SEC would kick them out of the conference if they had any pride. You can’t let teams schedule the likes of Akron and expect to stick around.

I hope Auburn and all of their fans are super proud of themselves. It’s important to challenge yourself in life. It helps you grow and find out who you truly are.

Apparently, there’s nothing more challenging for an SEC football team than to play Akron. What an absolute joke.