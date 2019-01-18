Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Weigh In On Kanye’s Twitter Blasts: ‘I Just Shake My Head’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend said they just shake their heads when asked about their pal Kanye West’s Twitter rants and Kim Kardashian having to do “damage control.”

“Yeah, well, you know … When I see some of it, I just shake my head,” the 40-year-old singer admitted during his appearance Thursday night on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” when a caller inquired. (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

WATCH:

“Just like a lot of people that love Kanye, that love his music, they’re like, ‘I don’t agree with a lot of the things he says,'” he added. “And, you know, he owns it. He says what he’s gonna say, and it’s on him. It’s weird because I get asked about it all the time … I can’t be accountable for what he’s gonna say. Truly!”

“And coming from a wife’s perspective,” the 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model interjected, “the roles are probably reversed in this! All you want to do is protect the person that you love and be able to defend them at all costs.” (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

“It really is tough, because we all have our separate identities,” she added. “And we believe different things. As much as you love somebody, they’re going to eff up sometimes and they’re going to say weird things.”

The caller didn’t define what Twitter rant of West’s she was referring to or whether it was about his posts about President Donald Trump, but West has received criticism in the past from other celebrities for his pro-Trump tweets.

Earlier this week, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star hit back on Twitter after it appeared the 41-year-old rapper had attempted to “condone” R. Kelly’s “behavior.”

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are canceling him because of differences in opinion and not being perfect,” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted, following numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced against Kelly.

“The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else,” she added, before stating that West’s comments were being “taken out of context.”

“I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior,” Kardashian wrote. “My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”