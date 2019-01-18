Will Johnny Manziel Play In The NFL In 2019?

Johnny Manziel’s chances of playing in the NFL next season might be higher than you think.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner is currently under contract with the Montreal Alouettes, but that will be done before the conclusion of the next NFL season. (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel‘s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

So, there’s a real door for Manziel to be on an NFL roster by this time next year, and it’s not a hard path to see.

If he lights it up in his second CFL season, then he’s going to get some NFL looks. That’s simply the nature of the business. He’ll have proven he can still play and that he’s on the right path. Listen, that’s all NFL teams care about.

So, for the sake of argument, let’s assume Johnny Football has an outstanding second season with the Alouettes. What would his transition back into the NFL look like?

It’s pretty simple. At the conclusion of the 2019 CFL season, there would be a few weeks left in the NFL year.

Teams would begin scheduling workouts with Manziel, if he checked all the proper boxes, then he would be signed to a deal covering the rest of the 2019 season and the 2020 season.

Odds are that very little if any at all of that contract would be guaranteed. In fact, guaranteeing Manziel anything other than maybe $100,000 would be incredibly stupid. Yet, he’d still be back in the NFL, even if it was on a non-guaranteed deal.

That’s how easy it would be my friends. This isn’t an impossible task for Manziel. It’s just football.