400 Migrants Overwhelmed US Border In Yuma Sector During Week-Long Period

Nearly 400 migrants traveled underground Monday through a series of tunnels built by smugglers before turning themselves in to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in what appears to be the largest single group of migrants ever attempting to seek asylum.

Smugglers dug a series of seven holes just a few feet beneath the steel border near San Luis, Arizona, ABC News reported. Hundreds of asylum seekers went under with a few attempting to climb over the 12 foot wall.

Additional footage of #YumaSector Border Patrol agents processing the group of 376 Central Americans on Monday. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/SohiN2XPu0 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2019

Of the 179 minors in the group, Newsweek reported, 30 of them were unaccompanied.

Another 247 migrants crossed the border Wednesday by the Antelope Wells Port of Entry and entered New Mexico; Both groups voluntarily turned themselves in. (RELATED: Government Shutdown May Soon Cost More Than Trump’s Border Wall)

“In my 30 years with the Border Patrol, I have not been part of arresting a group of 376 people,” CBP Yuma Border Sector Chief Anthony Porvaznik told ABC News. “That’s really unheard of.”

Porvaznik said that while his team needs stronger barriers, its foremost concern right now is having enough funding to take care of the families that crossed over.

Group of 376 Central Americans illegally crossed from Mexico and inundated agents in #Yumasector on Monday morning. Almost all were families or unaccompanied juveniles. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/dWzS0LCgCV — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2019

“That’s our No. 1 challenge that we have here in the Yuma sector, is the humanitarian problem,” he told ABC News. “As I mentioned, 87 percent of the apprehensions here are family units and unaccompanied alien children.”

