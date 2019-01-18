Paige VanZant Favored In UFC Return Over Rachael Ostovich

Your first name

Paige VanZant is favored to beat Rachael Ostovich in her UFC return Saturday night.

According to the UFC's website, VanZant is currently favored at -160. That means you'd have to wager $160 to win $100 back.

Another way of looking at is that VanZant is being given roughly a 61% chance of winning.

View this post on Instagram War. This Saturday. #ufc #espn : @ericcoleman1 A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:24am PST

I honestly can't wait for this fighting event to go down, which will happen on ESPN and ESPN+. I've waited for a year for Saturday night.

It’s going to be epic to watch VanZant walk into the octagon again. It’s do or die time at this point. Will she sink? Will she swim?

That’s what we’re going to find out, and I’m going to be glued to my television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 7, 2019 at 5:44pm PST

Make sure to tune in Saturday night to catch all the action. You know that I’ll keep you all updated with any developments that I have.