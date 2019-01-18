Pelosi Says Trump Put Her Life In Danger With Flight Cancelation Letter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Trump put her life in danger by canceling her classified trip to Afghanistan and then “leaking” her backup plan to travel commercially.

“The fact that they would leak that we were flying commercial is a danger not only to us but to other people flying commercial,” Pelosi said on Friday. “It was very irresponsible on the part of the president.”

Pelosi postponed the trip due to security concerns. “We’ll go again. We’ll go another time,” she said. (RELATED: Grounded: Trump Cancels Pelosi’s International Travel Over Government Shutdown)

“In light of the grave threats caused by the president’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement on Friday.

Her office released a statement on Friday, saying:

In the middle of the night, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip,” continued Hammill. “This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well.

The White House denies leaking anything that would cause a security risk. (RELATED: It’s Not Just Speaker Pelosi: OMB Issues New Travel Guidelines For Shutdown)