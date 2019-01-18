Report: R. Kelly Gets Dropped By Sony Music Amid Numerous Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sony music and R. Kelly have reportedly decided to part ways after working together for years amid the numerous sexual assault allegations against the singer.

Sources told TMZ Friday, that the 52-year-old singer and music group agreed on the split this week after Kelly has been with the group since the start of his career and under contract with the RCA label since 2012. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

According to Variety, no official announcement will be made anytime soon. However, the “Bump ‘N Grind” singer’s name has already been removed from the RCA records website, which includes a list of those artists who are signed on with the label.

Sources told the outlet that the company looked at the issues “responsibly” to avoid legal ramifications.

This all comes on the heels of numerous reports that have surfaced following the Lifetime docuseries titled, “Surviving R. Kelly” which focuses on the domestic and sexual abuse allegations brought forth from several of his accusers. As previously reported, it follows other reports that he allegedly held women and girls against their will in a “sex cult.”

Numerous artists like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Ciara, in the wake of the series, have decided to pull their collaborations with Kelly from streaming sites.

Not to mention, the handful of artists like Common and Chance The Rapper that have denounced the singer.

In addition, protests against Kelly have taken place outside his Chicago studio with another outside of Sony’s New York Headquarters. However, sources told the outlet that the negotiations to end the contract had been going on for longer than the protests.