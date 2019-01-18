Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pence Of ‘Cloaking Your Hate’ In Christianity

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu became the latest Democrat to attack second lady Karen Pence’s new teaching job at a private Christian school Friday, while claiming that Jesus Christ had nothing to say about homosexuality.

After Vice President Mike Pence defended his wife’s decision to teach an art class at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, Lieu said Pence’s traditionally biblical beliefs were “just hate.” (RELATED: Liberal Groups Karen Pence For Teaching At Christian School)

“I’m a follower of Christ. You know what Jesus said about homosexuality? NOTHING. But he did say a lot about love,” Lieu said. “Stop cloaking your hate in your purported religious beliefs. It’s just hate.”

Dear @VP: I’m a follower of Christ. You know what Jesus said about homosexuality? NOTHING. But he did say a lot about love. Stop cloaking your hate in your purported religious beliefs. It’s just hate. https://t.co/ydLovTttsx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 18, 2019

In response to Lieu’s original tweet, a Twitter user referenced the apostle Paul’s epistle to the Romans, which reinforced the disapproval of homosexual behavior. Lieu dismissed this New Testament teaching as “not by Christ.”

Not by Christ. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 18, 2019

Immanuel Christian School’s parent agreement states that families must “acknowledge the importance of a family culture based on biblical principles and embrace biblical family values such as a healthy marriage between one man and one woman.”

The school’s adherence to traditionally biblical doctrine on issues of marriage, sexuality and gender has sparked a firestorm of criticism from left-wing and secular groups, including Human Rights Campaign, NOH8, and a former Obama aide and CNN reporter, among others. Pence characterized the “[attack on] Christian education” by major news organizations as “deeply offensive,” and said that it “should stop.”

Follow William Davis on Twitter