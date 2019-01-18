Trump Looks To Restart North Korea Talks, As Envoy Comes To Washington

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump is looking for a breakthrough in North Korean nuclear negotiations and is considering meeting top official Kim Yong Chol while he is in town, a source familiar with the situation tells The Daily Caller.

Kim Yong Chol is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 11 a.m. Friday. The North Korean general and politician is the lead negotiator with the U.S. over the North Korean nuclear program, after the extraordinary June 2018 summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing documents during a summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018.

Trump and Kim Jong Un have exchanged a series of private letters and Pompeo has made several trips to North Korea since the summit, though no landmark breakthrough has occurred. Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea prior to the summit appeared to reach an apex with the rogue state launching missiles into the surrounding oceans, and proving a likely ability to strike the U.S. homeland.

Kim Yong Chol met with Trump in the Oval Office in June 2018 and delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong Un to the president. Trump hailed the meeting as progress and repaired frayed talks, which appeared to indicate the impending summit would be canceled. (Related: Here’s What Trump And Kim Agreed Upon At The Summit) 

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (R) walks with US President Donald Trump (L) during a break in talks at their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. – Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

The seven months since Trump and Kim Jong Un’s summit, however, have seen fizzled talks between the U.S. and North Korea with limited progress or agreements towards concrete denuclearization. Trump has hailed the results of the summit, but analysis shows that North Korea has not stopped nuclear production and has taken no steps towards destroying its nuclear arsenal.

The president has said repeatedly he hopes to have another summit with Kim Jong Un in due time, which may be the impetus for the possible meeting with Kim Yong Chol.

