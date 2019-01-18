CONTRACT DETAILS: Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Gets Extension

Your first name

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Brett McMurphy, Chryst renewed his five-year deal Friday afternoon. His contract with the Badgers now runs through January 2024. How much extra he’ll be making on top of his $3.75 million salary this past season is unclear. (RELATED: Wisconsin Commit Graham Mertz Sets Touchdown Record In All-American Bowl)

I like this move a lot if you’re Wisconsin. Yes, we had a disappointing 8-5 season this past year, but Chryst is the second-winningest coach through his first four years in Big 10 history.

I can’t state enough how much I support him running the show.

Now, that’ll all change if only winning eight or nine games a year becomes the norm in Madison. Fans won’t ever accept that, and he’ll be looking for a job sooner than later if that’s the case.

However, I think some very bright things are on the horizon for us. Quarterback sensation Graham Mertz is on campus, and we should be rolling next year with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.

The two of them should be an extremely dangerous duo.

Trust me, we might be down, but we’re far from out. It’s time to bring that championship trophy to Madison.

Let’s get it done.