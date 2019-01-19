HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Undefeated Michigan 64-54

The Wisconsin Badgers beat previously undefeated Michigan 64-54 Saturday afternoon.

As everybody knows, I’ve been very critical of this Wisconsin team this season so far. We haven’t played at a level that I find satisfactory.

However, something just felt different about today against Michigan. I knew from the moment that we woke up that the Badgers were going to beat the Wolverines.

Wisconsin will beat undefeated Michigan today. That’s a bet you can take to the bank. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 19, 2019

Sure, we might have been underdogs on paper, but I don’t care what the numbers say. I’m a gut feeling kind of guy. (RELATED: Wisconsin Crushes Penn State)

That’s why I wasn’t surprised at all as Ethan Happ and the rest of our guys beat the second ranked team in America.

You know what happens at the Kohl Center? It’s the place where top ranked teams go to die, and that’s exactly what happened today. You can check out all the glorious highlights below.

Are we still where I want us to be as a team? Not even close, but we’re clearly heading in the correct direction.

That’s important, and it should give fans hope for the remainder of the season. The Badgers are a dangerous team when things are clicking.

Michigan found that out the hard way today.

Now, it’s upward and onward from here. March, here we come.