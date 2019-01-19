Melania’s Greatest Winter Looks

Melania Trump always seems to know just the right look whether the sun is shining bright or snow is falling on a dark and cold day in Washington, D.C.

The first lady has made headlines over and over again during the last two years for her incredible style during various events at home and across the world alongside President Donald Trump, and this winter has been no exception.

FLOTUS looked as gorgeous as ever when she stepped out in a colorful tan, white and red coat during the annual pardoning of the Turkey ceremony at the White House. And last year she turned heads at the same event rocking a brown leather pencil skirt.

During this time of year she truly shines. There was the number she wore last November when she stepped out for a state dinner in Beijing in a stunning floor-length oriental black floral Gucci gown with a leg slit that put everyone on notice.

Recently, the first lady turned heads at the Congressional Ball held at the White House when she showed up in a sparkling long-sleeve white gown and looked stunning.

There have just been so many over the last few years it's truly hard to pick. So, check out this list of these unforgettable looks over during the winter months that really stood out and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this next year is just as gorgeous as the last one!