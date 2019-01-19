Ocasio-Cortez Speaks At Women’s March As Other Dems Distance Themselves From March Organizers

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at the New York Women’s March on Saturday even as prominent Democrats have shied away from the event due to accusations of virulent anti-Semitism within the national organization.

The Democratic National Committee and prominent Democrats such as California Sen. Kamala Harris and former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz have withdrawn their support of the annual event after the national organization’s cozy relationship with Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan was confirmed. (RELATED: Democratic National Committee Ends Partnership With Women’s March)

Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to reiterate her platform of democratic socialism to energize her base.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) rallies the @nycwomensmarch crowd at the #WomensMarch2019: “Last year we brought the power to the polls and this year we need to make sure that we translate that power into policies” https://t.co/66DZozbn4q pic.twitter.com/yy9YiwMHjH — amNewYork (@amNewYork) January 19, 2019



“Last year we brought the power to the polls and this year we need to make sure that we translate the power into policies,” the 29-year-old congresswoman said.

Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory has referred to Farrakhan as the “GOAT” (“greatest of all time”) and has refused to say that Israel has a right to exist.

“I believe that all people have the right to exist and that Palestinians are also suffering with a great crisis. And that there are other Jewish scholars who will sit here and say the same,” Mallory said. “I’m done talking about this. You can move on.”

Ocasio-Cortez has staked out an Israel position, but has refused to comment on if she supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Two of her most prominent allies in Congress, fellow freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, have been vocal supporters of the movement.

