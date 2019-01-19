Celebrate Stacey Dash’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

January 20 is Stacey Dash’s birthday.

Born Stacey Lauretta Dash, Dash is a former American film actress and television personality.

Dash first came on the scene when she starred as Dionne Marie Davenport in the cult-favorite 1995 teen comedy “Clueless.” She also acted in the subsequent television series of the same name. And she’s appeared in a multitude of hit shows and music videos, including “CSI: Crime Scene” and Kanye West’s music video “All Falls Down.”

While she was always a household name, Stacey Dash became a lightning rod for both conflict and admiration when she came out as a Republican in 2012. She was the victim of online attacks and bullying for voicing her support for then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney, but continued to voice her opinion as a conservative black female. She endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and even ran to be a U.S. representative in California’s 44th District during the midterms, however, she eventually withdrew her name from the race in March 2018. (RELATED: ‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Announces Run For US Congressional Seat)

