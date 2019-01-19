WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down Incredible Dunk
The human highlight reel is at it again.
This time neither a slap on the wrist or having to switch hands could keep Duke superstar Zion Williamson from throwing down the hammer yet again. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Murders A Man’s Soul With Vicious Block)
There’s not much more to say at this point. This is hardly his first major dunk of the season, as it seems like he gives us a new “dunk of the year,” or “block of the year” every time he takes the court.
The kid is 18 years old and already has a highlight reel longer than the vast majority of NBA players.
Zion is simply incredible. He’s the best player in college basketball as a true freshman and should already be the consensus top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
We haven’t seen someone with his combination of size, skill, and strength since LeBron James.