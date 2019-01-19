WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down Incredible Dunk

The human highlight reel is at it again.

This time neither a slap on the wrist or having to switch hands could keep Duke superstar Zion Williamson from throwing down the hammer yet again. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Murders A Man’s Soul With Vicious Block)



There’s not much more to say at this point. This is hardly his first major dunk of the season, as it seems like he gives us a new “dunk of the year,” or “block of the year” every time he takes the court.

The kid is 18 years old and already has a highlight reel longer than the vast majority of NBA players.

Zion just destroyed all of Virginia in one sequence ???? (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/bk9KTZ4LpI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2019



Zion is simply incredible. He’s the best player in college basketball as a true freshman and should already be the consensus top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

We haven’t seen someone with his combination of size, skill, and strength since LeBron James.

Follow William Davis on Twitter