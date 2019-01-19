Women’s March Participants Are Turning On The Organizers Of The Movement

WATCH:

The Women’s March is losing steam and it’s most likely because of the ongoing controversy surrounding some of the leaders of the women’s movement.

This event attracted a much smaller crowd than past years and many who decided to attend Saturday admitted it’s time for new leadership.

The Democratic National Committee recently ended its sponsorship of the Women’s March and some high profile Democrats have condemned the leaders of the movement for failing to repudiate anti-Semitism.

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz opted out of the event, saying she “could not walk shoulder to shoulder with leaders who lock arms with outspoken peddlers of hate.” (RELATED: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Disowns Women’s March Leaders for Backing ‘Peddlers of Hate’)

Tamika Mallory, who is co-president of the Women’s March, is under fire for associating with and refusing to denounce overt anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Mallory also would not affirm Israel’s right to exist during a recent interview on PBS.

“I do think Tamika needs to step down, because if she’s causing this type of controversy, it’s harming the whole movement,” said one women interviewed by The Daily Caller.

Linda Sarsour, another leader of the Women’s March, also has ties to Farrakhan and is an advocate for Sharia law.

—

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter