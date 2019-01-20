Several NFL Teams Are Reportedly ‘Keeping Tabs’ On Kareem Hunt

It sounds like Kareem Hunt won’t be out of the NFL much longer.

According to Ian Rapoport, several teams in the league are “keeping tabs” on the former Kansas City Chiefs running back.

From @GMFB Weekend earlier this morning: More on what the future holds for former #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (https://t.co/q3j9IJhKRW), who has had several teams keeping tabs on him over the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/9VnYRgnDSL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

This really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody that’s been paying attention over the past couple months since Hunt found himself on the unemployment line.

The TMZ video of Hunt appearing to get physical with a young woman is really bad, but it likely won’t keep him out of the league forever. (RELATED: Will A Team Sign NFL Player Cut After Alleged Violence Against A Woman? Here’s What Executives Are Saying)

As Rapoport pointed out below, the Bears sound like they’re really following any developments with Hunt. As I’ve said before, I think there’s a high chance Hunt makes a return to the NFL.

There will be a massive PR campaign to soften up his image, and then he’ll get another chance if he stays out of trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem Hunt (@bigreem_3) on Nov 23, 2018 at 8:44am PST

The NFL is a business and it’s about winning games. As long as Hunt can help a team win football games, then he’ll almost certainly get another shot.

People might not be happy, but that’s the reality of the situation.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter