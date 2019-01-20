Patriots, Rams To Meet In Super Bowl For The Ages

America once again will get a wonderful Super Bowl, but it came at a price.

After winning thrilling conference championship games, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet in what should be one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent history, but for some fans, this past “Championship Weekend” of games will always be defined by a blatant pass interference call in the Big Easy. (RELATED: Maroon Five Confirms That They’ll Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott And Big Boi)

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019



The Rams are a great team and they’ve certainly had a season worthy of a title, but the reality is that the Saints should be in the Super Bowl. However, it was not to be, and the Rams ended a stunning game in stunning fashion when kicker Greg Zurlein nailed a 57-yard field goal to seal a 26-23 overtime win. (RELATED: Wade Phillips Jokes About His Son’s Relationship With Rams Coach Sean McVay)

Greg Zurlein wins it for the Rams! 57-yard field goal. Next stop: Super Bowl LIII #LARams pic.twitter.com/RxXjj9Fen1 — Sports Notes (@TheSportsNotes) January 20, 2019

That kick would have been good from 67 yards. There’s a reason they call him “Legatron.”

Meanwhile in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes showed why it still isn’t his time, but he’s getting close.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have changed what it means to be a quarterback in the NFL. Mahomes became the second player in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a season at the young age of 23. And on Sunday he did not disappoint.

After struggling in the first half, Mahomes was remarkable in the fourth quarter leading his team down the field for three touchdowns, but Brady once again showed why he’s the greatest to ever play the game. Brady led New England down the field on a six play, 65 yard touchdown drive to put them up 31-28 with 39 seconds left, but Mahomes wasn’t done. He lead Kansas City down the field for a game-tying field goal, and for the first time in NFL history we had both conference championship games go to overtime.

But, New England won the toss and preceded to drive the ball down the field for a touchdown to win the game 37-31.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick still own the AFC, but now they at least have some competition. Sunday’s results proved that.

???????????? How did Tom Brady & James White pull this off #GoPats (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/bMdo6Qi4Za — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) January 21, 2019

Sony Michel with the 1st down AND the go-ahead score ???? (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/0o1XBKtddw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2019

So, there you have it. It will be the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53. The game will take place Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

It should be one for the ages.

