Philadelphia Eagles Pay Nick Foles A $1 Million Bonus

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an awesome move for quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles initially missed out on a $1 million bonus after falling four snaps short of an amount that would have trigged the money automatically being paid to him. (RELATED: Eagles QB Nick Foles Fails To Get $1 Million Bonus)

Well, the Eagles pulled through Saturday, according to Field Yates. They ended up writing him a check for the money, despite the fact he fell four snaps short of the the required amount played.

Source: the Eagles have paid QB Nick Foles a $1M signing bonus to account for the incentive he missed out on by just four snaps earned by Philly making the playoffs and Foles playing 33% of the snaps. Philly does right by the clutch QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2019

This is a pretty cool move from the Eagles. There’s no doubt the organization absolutely loves Foles.

He got them a Super Bowl ring last season and brought them back to the postseason in 2019. It’s important to look out for guys like that. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

The Eagles are a classy organization and paying Foles this bonus is a 100 percent pure class move.

Now, it’ll be very interesting to see where Foles ends up because I don’t think there’s a high chance at all that he returns.

The good news for him is that there will be plenty of suitors in the market for his services. If this really is the end of the road for him in Philly, then I think it’s fair to say both sides took care of each other.

Enjoy the money, Nick!