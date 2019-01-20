‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks BuzzFeed Over Story Mueller Disputed

Michael Che and Colin Jost mocked BuzzFeed on “Saturday Night Live” for the media organization’s alleged groundbreaking report on President Donald Trump’s actions in relation to his lawyer Michael Cohen, which was later repudiated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

“The other big news this week was that BuzzFeed published a story that said Robert Mueller had evidence of Trump committing an impeachable crime. But, the details were so sketchy even Mueller’s team had to be like, ‘Sorry, fake news.’ How disappointing was that? You know how many suburban moms had to retract their group texts to the family reading, ‘We got him?'” Jost said during the Weekend Update segment.

He continued, “The crazy part is that White House is now celebrating that Mueller disputed only this one aspect of the investigation while there are like 100 other crimes on the table. If you got tested for every STD and your doctor said, well the good news is you don’t have chlamydia, you wouldn’t be like that’s all I need to hear. No condoms for this guy.”

“Look, BuzzFeed, I think it’s great — we all think it’s great that you want to help, but this isn’t really what we need from you. Y’all are BuzzFeed, you do memes and lists,” Che added. “Everybody has an aunt who has roaches and every Thanksgiving she’s like ‘hey y’all, what should I bring’ and we are like ‘um, ice. You bring the ice because we don’t want to pick ‘raisins’ out of the turkey.’ That’s you, BuzzFeed. You bring the ice.” (RELATED: BuzzFeed Won’t Say Which Documents Its Reporter Saw For Story That’s Been Disputed By Mueller)

“As Dr. King once said, don’t go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you are used to. There’s no shame in that. We all play a role. Look, sometimes kids come up to me and they’ll say, Michael Che, I get all my news from you. I say don’t do that. I bring the ice,” Che continued.

BuzzFeed reported Thursday night that Cohen told prosecutors working for Robert Mueller that the president instructed him to lie to Congress about his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement Friday night.

BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith stood by the story after Mueller’s office released the statement.

