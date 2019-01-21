Hollywood’s Aaron Sorkin Scolds New House Democrats, Draws Response From Ocasio-Cortez

Hollywood writer and director Aaron Sorkin said newly elected Congressional Democrats need to “stop acting like young people” on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” Sunday.

Zakaria asked Sorkin which Democrats he personally liked and Sorkin responded by chastising the newest members of the party. (RELATED: New Data Shows Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter Game Is Dominating Big-Name Democrats)

“I’m not sure I want to do that,” he replied. “I like Kamala Harris a lot, I like Joe Biden a lot. I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress. They now need to stop acting like young people.”

“It’s time to do that,” Sorkin continued. “There’s a, I think that there’s a great opportunity here, now more than ever, for Democrats to be the non-stupid party, to point out the difference. That we are, that it’s not just about transgender bathrooms. That’s a Republican talking point they’re trying to distract you with. That we haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the middle class, but we’re going to be smart about this, we’re not going to be mean about it.”

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York responded to Sorkin’s interview with a series of tweets Sunday and specifically addressed Sorkin’s reference to transgender bathrooms.

News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends. When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote? https://t.co/oGRsG9NZV3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

Lastly, we wouldn’t need to talk about bathrooms at all if we acted like adults, washed our hands + minded our own business instead of trying to clock others. Going by track record, I’d feel safer in a bathroom w/ a trans woman than a powerful male executive any day of the week. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

