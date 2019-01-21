Alyssa Milano Says ‘The Red MAGA Hat Is The New White Hood’

Alyssa Milano compared supporters of President Donald Trump to members of the Ku Klux Klan when she tweeted that the red “Make America Great Again” hat is the “new white hood.”

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” the 46-year-old actress and activist tweeted Sunday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

“Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp,” she added. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says If ‘Men Have A Hard Time Right Now’ That’s The Way It Has To Be For ‘Equality’)

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

There was no other information in her post to explain the tweet. But as Fox News noted, hours before she had previously tweeted a video that circulated on social media which appeared to show students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky allegedly harassing a Native American named Nathan Phillips.

The man that boy is harassing in the video is Nathan and he’s a veteran. pic.twitter.com/dellmT0Isb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 19, 2019

Hours later, a longer clip of what happened Friday at the March for Life event emerged, showing that the boys had seemingly been harassed by a group of “Black Hebrew Israelite” protesters, which had not been depicted in the initial video. Phillips told the Associated Press he walked into the group of students because he was trying to keep the peace between the two groups.

Nicholas Sandmann, one of the students featured prominently in the video, later released a statement about what happened to him and his fellow students.

“I am mortified that so many people have come to believe something that did not happen — that students from my school were chanting or acting in a racist fashion toward African Americans or Native Americans. I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart and did not witness any of my classmates doing that,” Sandman explained.

He also shared that he and his classmates were called “‘racists,’ ‘bigots,’ ‘white crackers,’ ‘f—ts,’ and ‘incest kids,'” by members of the other group.

There has yet to be any correction from the “Charmed” actress on her social media account in light of the new video and Sandmann’s statement.