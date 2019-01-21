Asia Argento Dons Wings As She Hits Catwalk For First Time Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Asia Argento donned a set of feather wings Monday when she hit the catwalk for the first time since she faced sexual assault allegations from actor Jimmy Bennett.

The 43-year-old actress walked in Antonio Grimaldi’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection during Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless white satin gown with a dramatic leg slit in the front. (RELATED: #MeToo Leader Allegedly Paid Off A Man She Sexually Assaulted)

She completed the look with her hair pulled up, white feather wings and silver high heels.

It was the Italian actress’ first return to the runway following accusations from Bennett who claimed that in 2013, when the actress was 37-years-old, she had sex with him when he was 17. It all came to light, following the New York Times report that Argento agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 and in return, he would not sue her for the alleged sexual assault.

Her appearance also came seven months after her boyfriend, famed celebrity travel chef Anthony Bourdain, 61, committed suicide. It happened shortly, after rumors of the two splitting up surfaced and after photos came out showing the actress spending time with someone else.

Argento became one of the prominent voices of the #MeToo movement following her allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whom she said forcibly performed oral sex on her in 1987.