Baker Mayfield Takes Shot At Hue Jackson During Fox Segment With Cooper Manning

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield just can’t stop talking about his former coach Hue Jackson.

Mayfield appeared on Fox Sunday for a comedic segment with Cooper Manning, and just couldn’t avoid taking a shot at Jackson, who was fired by the Browns this past season.

He told Cooper, “Yeah, anything is better than Hue… I mean you.” You can watch the video below.

“Yeah, anything is better than Hue… I mean you.” It’s the season finale of the #ManningHour featuring Baking with @bakermayfield! pic.twitter.com/GX0NXlYauN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2019

First off, Mayfield’s acting ability in that segment was cringeworthy. I mean, it was absolutely awful.

He might be good at slinging a football, but he clearly isn’t the next Clint Eastwood. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Secondly, he really needs to stop talking about Hue Jackson. The man isn’t his coach anymore, and the Oklahoma Heisman winner just looks so damn petty constantly needing to get into this beef.

He’s like a jilted lover that just can’t stop bringing up their ex in order to get attention. Mayfield is an NFL quarterback.

He should be focused on making the Browns better at all times. Forget about Jackson. He’s in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Dec 14, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

It’s a shame because Mayfield has a lot of talent, but he just can’t seem to get focused on things that actually matter. That’s not a great sign for a franchise quarterback.