Carmelo Anthony Traded To The Chicago Bulls, Will Be Released

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Chicago Bulls late Monday afternoon.

However, he won’t be suiting up anytime soon for Chicago. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Melo will be waived and become a free agent if no team picks him up off of waivers. The odds of a team claiming him should be hovering somewhere around zero.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Anthony won’t play a game for the Bulls, league source tells ESPN. He will be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

The question now is where will Anthony go. A solid best is the Lakers. His friendship with LeBron is well-known, and they’ve played together multiple times in the Olympics.

Honestly, other than Los Angeles, I’m not really sure what team would want him. He’s a volume shooter at the end of his career. That’s not exactly a premium player at this point. (RELATED: Carmelo Anthony’s Expected New Team Might Surprise Basketball Fans Around The World)

Of course, he’ll still have the opportunity to play basketball if no NBA team wants him. Former NBA stars can make a killing in China and in some overseas markets.

Anthony is easily a four or five million dollar a year player in China in base contract money alone. It would essentially be schoolyard basketball for him, there’d be tens of millions of dollars in ad revenue opportunities and he wouldn’t have to do much other than be a celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 17, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

Anthony has had an insanely impressive career, and at this point, a ring is the only thing he’s still chasing. Will a team offer him the chance? Who knows. Only time will tell.

Luckily, we should know pretty soon. It won’t take long at all before we have some answers as to what he’ll be doing in the future.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter