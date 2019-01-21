Philadelphia Eagles Expect Carson Wentz To Be Healthy For Offseason Workouts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz should be ready to go for offseason training.

Despite not playing in the final five games of the season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be healthy enough to be a full participant in Philadelphia’s offseason program in April if the team wants him to, league sources told ESPN. Wentz is recovering from a stress fracture in his back but has been participating in a strengthening program.

Wentz being healthy would make the decision with Nick Foles a lot easier. Foles is probably getting shown the door no matter what, but there’s next to no chance he sticks around if the former second overall pick is ready to roll. (RELATED: Eagles Fans Freak Out Over Tweet About Carson Wentz. Here Are The Best Reactions)

Carson’s time with the Eagles has just been absurd. He’s shown some insane flashes of talent, has struggled repeatedly with injuries and had to watch Foles lead the team to a Super Bowl.

That’s the kind of a situation that is super hard to believe. You wouldn’t even see something like that out of a Hollywood movie. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Now, it looks like he’s getting his team back and will be ready to roll in the offseason.

Wentz needs to be healthy for a full season with a spot in the playoffs before the Eagles will really be able to judge how much money they want to invest in him going forward.

At the very least, it sounds like they’re going to get a healthy Wentz for the offseason. That’s a great start for the team and fanbase.

