Charles Barkley Interrupts John Calipari Press Conference And Drops The F-Bomb

David Hookstead | Reporter

Charles Barkley pulled off a great stunt Saturday.

Following Kentucky’s win Saturday over Auburn, Barkley jokingly interrupted Wildcats coach John Calipari’s press conference, and said, “I was yelling at you too. I was saying f**k John Calipari.”

You can watch the funny moment below.

This is just another great example of why Barkley is the man. Have any former NBA stars just walked into press conferences dropping f-bombs after college games? (RELATED: Charles Barkley Has Some Wise Words About The Stupidity Of Social Media)

Probably not, but that’s why Barkley isn’t like most men. He’s a damn legend.

I would pay a lot of money to watch the former Phoenix Suns star coach a college team. Could you imagine what he’d be like behind closed doors while trying to teach young men?

That would be content gold on a whole different level. I’d own a yacht within a month if he provided me with that kind of video content.

I think that I speak for everybody when I say that I hope Barkley doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon. We need a lot more humor in this world, and he might be just the guy necessary to provide it.

Keep rocking on, Sir Charles.

Tags : auburn tigers charles barkley college basketball john calipari kentucky wildcats
