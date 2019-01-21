Charles Barkley Interrupts John Calipari Press Conference And Drops The F-Bomb

Charles Barkley pulled off a great stunt Saturday.

Following Kentucky’s win Saturday over Auburn, Barkley jokingly interrupted Wildcats coach John Calipari’s press conference, and said, “I was yelling at you too. I was saying f**k John Calipari.”

You can watch the funny moment below.

“Fuck John Calipari” – Charles Barkley, and all of Memphis pic.twitter.com/pFOs7XcmiR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2019

This is just another great example of why Barkley is the man. Have any former NBA stars just walked into press conferences dropping f-bombs after college games? (RELATED: Charles Barkley Has Some Wise Words About The Stupidity Of Social Media)

Probably not, but that’s why Barkley isn’t like most men. He’s a damn legend.

I would pay a lot of money to watch the former Phoenix Suns star coach a college team. Could you imagine what he’d be like behind closed doors while trying to teach young men?

That would be content gold on a whole different level. I’d own a yacht within a month if he provided me with that kind of video content.

I think that I speak for everybody when I say that I hope Barkley doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon. We need a lot more humor in this world, and he might be just the guy necessary to provide it.

Keep rocking on, Sir Charles.

