Former Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested For Drunk Driving Incident. The Details Are Bizarre

Former NFL star Darren McFadden was arrested Monday morning for drunk driving at a Whataburger in Texas.

According to TMZ, police responded to McFadden after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of his massive SUV — a 2019 GMC Yukon — while going through a drive-thru at a Dallas, Forth Worth Whataburger chain. (RELATED: Former Cowboys Player Arrested On Rape Charges. The Details Are Horrifying)

The former Dallas Cowboys running back, 31, resisted arrest when police approached him. Things got so heated that by the end of it, both his driver’s side and passenger’s side windows were shattered. No injuries were reported but we can’t imagine it was a pretty scene.

Here’s his mugshot:

McFadden was promptly transported to the Collin County, Texas jail and was charged for DWI and resisting arrest. He was later released on bond. No word on when his court date is scheduled to take place.

Follow Jena on Twitter