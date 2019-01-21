Report: Demi Lovato ‘Secretly’ Recording ‘In The Studio,’ Dropping ‘New Music Soon’

Demi Lovato has put the troubles of the last year behind her and is reportedly ready to drop “new music soon” after spending time “recording in the studio.”

“Demi [Lovato] has secretly been recording in the studio and plans on dropping new music soon, and may even drop a single as soon as a few days before the Grammys,” a source close to the 26-year-old singer shared Sunday with the Hollywood Life. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“Demi has a whole new outlook on life, on love, and on her career and she wants to express that through her music,” the insider added. “She wants to bring a lot of positive changes moving forward in 2019 and is really excited to show fans what she’s been working on.”

The comments come after the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker recently thanked her fans for all their love and support since she had been hospitalized over the summer for a drug overdose and spent weeks in rehab.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram stories. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”