Dr. Alveda King Shares The Best Way To Remember Her Uncle MLK During His Holiday

Alveda King, niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to share the best ways to remember her uncle during his national holiday.

“When I remember my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. my dad was his brother, Rev. A.D. King. So Uncle M.L., for instance, said I’ve decided to stick with love. Hate is too difficult a burden to bear,” King said.

“So I’m encouraging people today to remember he was a prophet. He was seeking the divine. He did not serve politics nor government. Martin Luther King Jr. served God. And so all the solutions should be for the human race. Not separate races, but the human race.”

King also said it’s important to remember the injustices of the past while recognizing that the human race is united under God and shares “one blood.” (RELATED: MLK’s Niece Encourages America To ‘Pray Without Ceasing’ — Especially For Donald Trump)

“Well, you’ve heard me say many times we cannot be color blind. We have to see color. Because if we don’t see color we will forget things that happened and then we’ll repeat that history. So we have to see. Put our glasses on. The glasses of love and faith and humanity,” she added. “One blood, God made us all one blood. We’re not separate races. And so we acknowledge that there was injustice. Injustice still goes on. And then we come together as human beings and resolve it.”

King said the best way to remember her uncle is to go out into the world and selflessly “serve people,” in the hope of strengthening the human race.

“The best way to remember my uncle referenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day of service. Not serving politics, but to serve people,” she said.

“For instance, at our church, we took up an offering yesterday at church for those who are experiencing a loss of paychecks from the shutdown. What is the church doing in the middle of all of this? So remember the words of a prophet instead of a political viewpoint. Serving humanity, serving the one human race. That’s the good day to remember Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.”

