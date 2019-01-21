Drew Brees Plans On Returning To The Saints For Another Season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees doesn’t sound ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Brees told the media the following after his stunning loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, according to ESPN:

I plan on being here next year and making another run at it … My mind’s not even there right now. So this is all pretty fresh, but [I’m] just going to take a few days to kind of let it all settle in, talk with my teammates and my coaches. But I plan on being here next year and making another run at it.

This shouldn’t be a massive surprise to anybody who has been paying attention. I haven’t seen anything out of Brees, who is 40, over the past few months that would make me believe he needs to retire.

He still seems able to sling it without any problem at all. Plus, do you really want to end your career on such a heartbreaking loss? Probably not. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It also doesn’t hurt that Brees is owed more than $20 million if he returns to the Saints next season. That’s a lot of cash to turn down if you’re still able to play.

It’s not like he has struggled mightily with injuries or anything of that nature. He can still throw with the best of them on the planet. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

I just can’t see a situation where he’s not under center week one of the 2019 season.

He might return with a vengeance after what went down Sunday. He can buckle up for one more rodeo and then maybe ride off into the sunset.

Either way, he’s had an insane career.

