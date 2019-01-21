Florida State Football Recruiting Account Tweets Insane Picture Of Martin Luther King Jr.

Florida State’s football program might want to take a serious look at its social media strategy.

The “official” verified Twitter page for FSU’s recruiting tweeted out a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate National MLK Day Monday. The photo shows the civil rights activist in receiver gloves with the caption, “Do Something.”

I’m not joking. This is very much as real and insane as you’d expect. Take a look below.

This is simply an incredible post, and it’s for all the wrong reasons. Who the hell thought this would be a good idea? (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Seriously, what moron clicked the send button on this atrocity of a tweet?

I hate to say it, but somebody is probably getting fired over this. I never push for somebody to lose their job, I hope nobody does but there’s zero chance there’s not some massive backlash thanks to the culture we live in.

It’s also obvious this was planned. Somebody had to make that graphic. It just didn’t come together by accident.

What an all-around incredible disaster.

Good luck to whoever hit send! They’re going to need it.

UPDATE: The tweet has since been deleted. You can see the image below.

Florida State recruiting just tweeted out a picture of Martin Luther King wearing Nike Vapor receiving gloves and doing the Tomahawk Chop. WHAT A COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/1wmGH4I8oo — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 21, 2019

