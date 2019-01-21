This Young Woman Is Going Viral For Dancing For Four Hours In An Airport

A young woman is going viral for posting a video of herself dancing in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this month.

Katie Gould, who goes by the Twitter handle @LilHunny, missed her flight to Milwaukee out of the busy Atlanta hub but passed the four-hour wait the best way she could — by dancing. She upload a 2:20 video of a collection of her dance moves and quickly blew up on social media.

“I missed my flight and it was 4 hours until the next so this is what I did,” Gould wrote.

You can watch it below:

I missed my flight and it was 4 hours until the next so this is what I did pic.twitter.com/BPHMU9q5km — lil hunny (@katiemgould) January 10, 2019

The video has received 8.94 million views on Twitter as of Monday morning.

We’re not really sure why this video blew up the way it did, however Gould certainly does have some impressive dance moves.

“I just decided to put my phone in random places and film myself doing little dances. My mom is a flight attendant so I know my way around the airport very well,” she explained to Travel + Leisure. “I just spent the next four hours waiting on my next flight by going to different gates and dancing!”

