Israel Defense Forces Troll Iran On Twitter After Dropping Bombs On Iranian Targets In Syria

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to Twitter on Monday to take a jab at Iran’s presence in Syria after it carried out a strike against Iranian targets in the region, which Israel claims was in response to an Iranian rocket fired at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The IDF’s official Twitter account posted a picture of a map of the Middle East with pink arrows pointing to where Iran is, and where it “belongs” with the caption: “Iran, you seem to be lost.”

Iran, you seem to be lost. Here: pic.twitter.com/ByrDyUjWDr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 21, 2019

The apparent troll on Iran came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed a series of Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in and around Damascus, including munition storage sites and training camps as well as a few Syrian aerial defense batteries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The attacks killed 11 people, and at least four of them were Syrian soldiers, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“Whoever tries to hurt us – we hurt them,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday. “Whoever threatens to destroy us will bear the full responsibility.”

Last night the air force strongly attacked Iranian targets in Syria after Iran launched a missile from there at our territory. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 21, 2019

We are acting against Iran and against the Syrian forces that abet the Iranian aggression. Whoever tries to hurt us – we hurt them. Whoever threatens to destroy us will bear the full responsibility. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 21, 2019

Netanyahu said the strike came “after Iran launched a missile from there at our territory,” referring to a medium-range surface-to-surface missile that was fired toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Sunday afternoon. (RELATED: Department Of Defense Identifies 3 Of 4 Americans Killed In Syria Attack)

This is what’s been happening:

On Sunday, Iranian Quds Forces operating in Syria launched a surface-to-surface rocket from Syria aimed at Israel’s Golan Heights. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket. pic.twitter.com/P7yvkpR6An — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 21, 2019

The IDF claims the missile was launched by Iranian forces in Syria as part of a “premeditated attack.”

“We will not ignore such acts of aggression as Iran attempts to entrench itself militarily in Syria and given explicit statements by Iran that it intends to destroy Israel, as the commander of the Iranian air force has just said,” Netanyahu continued.

The Israeli strikes in Syria were “the most intense and violent [attacks] against the regime forces and their allies in terms of casualties since May 2018,” according to the SOHR.

