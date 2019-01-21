NBA Prospect Ja Morant Throws Down Sickening Dunk

Murray State guard Ja Morant threw down an insane dunk during warmups Saturday against SIUE.

Morant took off from about 10 feet away from the rim and just soared to the hoop. I’m not talking like he simply jumped.

The man legitimately soared through the air like he was a missile fired from a submarine. Take a look at the dunk below. I recommend sitting down before firing it up. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

This Ja Morant dunk is mesmerizing (via @MSURacers) pic.twitter.com/UMAoO9m25e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2019

How did he do it? Honestly, how did he pull of that dunk? Humans shouldn’t be able to jump like that.

It’s just not natural, and yet, Morant does it without a problem of any kind. (RELATED: Murray State Basketball Player Ja Morant Throws Down Insane Dunk Over Defender)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja Morant (@igotgame12_) on Jan 20, 2019 at 10:41am PST

I would pay so much money to have that kind of athleticism. I would empty my bank account right now in exchange for a 45-inch vertical.

It would be the best money I ever spent in my life. Alas, it’s never going to happen, but we can always dream.

I can’t wait to see Morant does in the NBA. He clearly has the athleticism to stick around.

