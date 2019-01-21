Jenna Bush Hager Shares ‘Profound’ Conversation With George H. W. Bush Before He Died

Jenna Bush Hager got emotional Monday as she recounted a “profound” conversation she had with the late President George H. W. Bush before he died in November. He was 94.

“This summer, there was one of the most profound, beautiful nights in my life. I was at my dinner table in Maine with my grandpa, [the late President Bush] and we had one,” Hager shared during the fourth hour of the “Today Show” when asked by host Hoda Kotb when the last time it was that she had had an “important conversation with someone” she loved. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

The comments start at the 2:06 minute mark.

WATCH:

“And we had one,” she added. “And it was about my grandmother and how much he missed her. And we talked, my cousin Jebby [Bush], me and my grandfather. And we talked about … and we cried and we held each other.” . (RELATED: Barbara Bush Dies At Age 92)

The daughter of former President George W. Bush then explained that afterwards, once everyone had gone to bed, she texted her dad and told him about the amazing conversation of her grandmother Barbara Bush, who died in April of last year. She was 92.

“I texted my parents, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just had the best conversation with Gampy about Ganny and how much he misses her, and we should all do this!'” Hager shared. “And my dad was like, ‘Write it down. Write down every moment.'”

She then encouraged other’s to do the same with their loved ones, regardless of whether “you don’t know if they are going to be here” much longer or not.

“Life could happen so fast for any of us,” Bush’s daughter explained. “It filled me up for months and even now.”