Josh Gordon Reacts To The New England Patriots Going To The Super Bowl

Josh Gordon had an emotional reaction to the Patriots beating the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Gordon was traded to the Pats this year, but was suspended indefinitely after another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

He’s had to watch from the outside as Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the squad punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

The electric and troubled receiver posted a photo of the team with the caption, “To the most passionate, dedicated, honorable, & hardest working group of men I’ve ever met. The integrity, love, and passion you guys share for the game will echo throughout your legacy.. #onemore #lfg.”

I can’t imagine how hard it must be for Gordon to sit and watch as his team is out there winning left and right. Of course, he only has himself to blame.

Nobody forced him to break the rules. If he wanted to roll with the Patriots to the Super Bowl, then he shouldn’t have broken the rules.

It’s really that simple.

Maybe, Gordon will be eligible next year. Until then, he’ll probably have to watch his team win a ring without him.